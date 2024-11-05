Play Brightcove video

Residents in a district of Bath claim lives will be put in danger by a controversial new traffic scheme.

Thousands of people have protested against the so-called 'Liveable Neighbourhood' but the council says it will come into force from Wednesday 6 November.

The scheme will involve closing Winifred's Lane - a 200-metre-one way street - to through traffic.

Liveable Neighbourhoods are designed to restrict or prevent through traffic but critics say it just moves it elsewhere.

The mile-long diversion around the closed-off road takes in part of Bath Spa University as well as two schools.

Campaigners in Lower Lansdown - which is near the proposed scheme in Winifred's Lane - went to court to try to have the scheme thrown out.

But those in favour insist the six month trial will actually improve safety and encourage more sustainable travel.A woman who lives on the route says she fears for the safety of her severely disabled son. She said: "I know there will be accidents, people will be hurt."Jason McNally lives on Winiford's Lane which will be blocked by bollards, giving him only one way in and out of his property and, he claims, in direct conflict with cyclists speeding down a hill with a 16% gradient.

Jason said: "I'm really worried, it keeps me awake at night. They're putting my family at risk, it's crazy."Similar schemes planned for parts of Bristol have also received a mixed response. This one in the east of the city is only now being implemented after two years of delays. For Bath, the council wants to implement more than a dozen Liveable Neighbourhoods. Its transport leader rejects accusations of a lack of consultation and says many residents are in support.

Councillor Manda Rigby said: "I can confirm that we would not be trialling this if we thought it would make the network less safe. The very specific consultation is in fact the trial."More than a thousand motorists a day have used this road to negotiate the city. From Wednesday motorists will have to find another way.

Those arguing for and against will have the next six months to debate its merits.