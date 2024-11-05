The founder of a Bristol "wellbeing walking group" has won a global award for her work with women of colour.

Sophia Brown formed Bristol Steppin Sistas in 2021 to provide BAME women with an opportunity to explore the outdoors in a safe and inclusive way.

The aim is to help motivate women of colour to explore places they would not have previously visited, including rural areas around Bristol and further afield.

Sophia Brown

Speaking to ITV News West Country after receiving the award, Sophia said: "I set it up during the lockdown to help people's mental health and wellbeing.

"Lockdown was a very dark place for a lot of people and I wanted women to experience walking like I do with how much it helps me.

"The women find these walks life-changing. It makes me emotional because there are women who have been so lonely and this changes their lives.

"Some women speak about their sleepless nights but after the walks they are able to sleep. Being connected to nature really does help."