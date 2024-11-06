A Cornish artist has illustrated the Royal Mail 2024 Christmas stamp collection after receiving a "totally unexpected call" 18 months ago.

Judy Joel, from Penzance, chose to capture the architectural beauty of cathedrals across the UK, including Edinburgh, Liverpool, Armagh, Bangor, and Westminster.

The news came as an unexpected surprise and she was initially skeptical of the phone call informing her of the potential Royal Mail commission.

Judy's illustrations of five cathedral's across the UK on the Royal Mail christmas stamps Credit: Royal Mail

She said: “I was totally shocked and amazed because I wasn’t expecting to be asked."

The call came in May last year, and Judy and her husband initially thought it might be a cold call.

“Then it became clear that it wasn’t - it was real. I felt amazing,” she recalled.

She was told the commission was not for the 2023 season, as she had assumed, but for the following year - setting in motion an 18-month period of secrecy.

“It’s a crazy thought to know that these stamps I have created are going all over the world,” she said. “Everybody in every country somehow will get one. It’s incredible.”

Painting buildings was a new challenge for Judy

Judy's journey to designing the stamps was not a straightforward one.

Known for her atmospheric beach scenes, skies, and paintings of people, Judy initially doubted her ability to capture architecture.

Judy had been known for her paintings of beaches and people Credit: Judy Joel

Encouraged by her husband, she decided to experiment and began by painting London’s Royal Albert Hall.

This exploration was the beginning of her architectural paintings which ultimately led to her commission by the Royal Mail, where she began by sketching Bangor and Armagh cathedrals.

“I had to research those on Google,” Judy admitted, adding that she usually works directly on her canvas rather than sketching first.

“I wasn’t confident I would be taken further than the sketch, but they liked it!”

Judy began by sketching out the catchedrals Credit: Judy Joel

The final series evolved over time and involved careful adaptation based on feedback. One notable example was her depiction of Edinburgh Cathedral.

She initially painted it with a sunny sky but was asked to rework it to a nighttime scene - a challenge she embraced.

“I had to balance the colour of the sky with the barcode on the stamps,” she explained.

The commission, a lengthy process spanning months, required countless hours of dedication, often working late into the night.

“When I get very inspired, I sit at it and do it for hours and hours,” Judy said.

The result - a stunning set of Royal Mail stamps.

With millions of these festive stamps set to travel across the globe, Judy's illustrations will not only reach homes and families worldwide but will also forever be part of the Royal Mail’s Christmas tradition.