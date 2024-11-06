Avon and Somerset Police has referred itself to the watchdog following a car crash that left a driver with life-threatening injuries.

Police remain at the scene of the crash on the A370 near Flax Bourton. It happened around 2am on Wednesday 6 November.

The road remains shut between its junctions with Stancombe Lane and Barrow Street / the B3130 while investigations are carried out.

The driver and passenger of a black BMW 5 series have both been taken to hospital and their next of kin has been made aware.

The driver has injuries currently described as life-threatening, while the passenger has gone to hospital as a precaution.

In a statement, A von and Somerset Police said: “a marked police vehicle was immediately behind the car and the Independent Office for Police Conduct has been informed."

No other injuries have been reported.

Anyone with dashcam or other footage, or any information which could help the investigation, is asked to call 101 and give log number 54 of Wednesday 6 November.