Four people have been arrested after a man died near a primary school in Plymouth.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and three women have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

They are all local to the Plymouth area and remain in police custody.

Devon and Cornwall Police said they were called to reports of a stabbing on Cambridge Road at 2.30pm on Monday 4 November.

A 36-year-old man died at the scene and specialist officers continue to support his next of kin.

Force senior investigating officer, detective chief inspector Steve Fleetwood said: “Following extensive enquiries we have made four arrests overnight in connection to the fatal incident and those individuals all remain in police custody this morning.

“A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and three women aged 27, 38 and 40, have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder. I can also confirm that we believe the suspects were known to the deceased man.”

DCI Fleetwood added: “Police cordons will be released today but officers from our Major Crime Investigation Team are continuing their enquiries, and the community will see an increased presence in the area throughout the day.

“I urge anyone with information which may assist our investigation, to please report it to us.”