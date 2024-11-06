Play Brightcove video

ITV News' Jacquie Bird spoke to Debbie about her daughter Lucy's death.

The grieving mother of a 16-year-old girl from Exmouth who died after taking MDMA, has called on parents to share her daughter’s story and talk to their children about the dangers of drugs.

Speaking to ITV News West Country, Lucy Hill's mother, Debbie, expressed her hope that the tragedy would serve as a powerful lesson for others, as two teenage boys were sentenced this week for supplying the drugs that led to Lucy’s death.

“We had no idea that she would ever consider taking a tablet. We were so shocked when we were told she had taken the MDMA,” Lucy’s mother said.

“We know that she was conscious when she was in the ambulance, but by the time she got to hospital she was unresponsive, so she didn’t know we were there waiting for her. That’s my biggest regret, that she didn’t know we were there.”

“Every parent, please have a conversation with your son or daughter and make them aware of the dangers. I hope that nobody ever has to go through what we have been going through the last few years and will be for the rest of our lives.”

The story was shared during the sentencing of James Greaves, 19, and Taylor Rowsell, 18, who were found guilty of supplying the drugs that led to Lucy’s death.

James Greaves (left) and Taylor Rowsell Credit: D&C Police

During court proceedings, Lucy’s sister, Chloe, delivered an emotional impact statement about the devastating loss.

“We were just the best of friends; we would never argue, we always knew where one another was, we were always by each other’s side. It’s just so hard to believe that she has gone in the click of a finger,” Chloe shared.

Lucy, described as a conscientious student with a love for her friends, the beach, and her younger sister, had just sat a mock exam the day she died in November 2022.

Detective Inspector Sally Johns, from Devon and Cornwall police emphasised that the real issue is not solely the prevalence of drugs, but ensuring that young people and their families have the right information to make safe choices.

“Lucy was just a normal girl, she went off that morning, she sat a mock exam and she had a really bright future.

"We have come to realise that it’s not really about how widespread drugs are, it’s more about making sure young people have the right information and parents and guardians have the right information,” she explained.

“If you are thinking about taking a drug, I really urge you to think again, because we don’t know what goes into them,” she added.

Exeter Crown Court heard that Greaves supplied the MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, to Rowsell, who then sold it at a club event targeted at young people, where no alcohol was served.

Rowsell, who was 16 at the time, made around £350 selling the tablets to partygoers, including Lucy and her friends.

Both defendants were minors at the time of the offense and had previously admitted to supplying class A drugs.

Judge James Adkins sentenced Greaves to three-and-a-half years in a young offender institution, while Rowsell received a two-year sentence.

The Hill family hopes that Lucy’s story will prevent other families from facing similar devastation.