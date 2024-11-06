Suspected human remains have been found in a Bristol field, prompting a police investigation.

Avon and Somerset Police were alerted just before midday on Tuesday 5 November by a member of the public.

Police and fire crews attended Apple Grove, near Emersons Green, and further searches will be carried out today, Wednesday 6 November.

The suspected human remains have been found in a field in Emersons Green Credit: BPM Media

Detectives have not yet been able to identify the remains and the death is currently being treated as unexplained pending a forensic post mortem examination.

Police have asked for anyone with any information which could help the investigation is asked to call 101 and give the reference 5224291560.