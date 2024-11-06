Three members of staff at a care home in Devon have been arrested after allegations of violence and neglect of residents.

Officers were called to a care home on Brixington Lane, in Exmouth, believed to be Knappe Cross Care Centre.

They said they are working with the council and Care Quality Commission to make sure any inappropriate activity is dealt with promptly.

The three members of staff have been released on bail.

The care homeowners said they are cooperating fully with authorities and that they remain fully committed to the highest standards of care.

Devon and Cornwall Police said they were notified recently following concerns regarding the care of residents at a care home in Brixington Lane, in Exmouth.

Officers have commenced a criminal investigation regarding activity at the home.

Police say they're working closely with Devon County Council Adult Safeguarding Services and the Care Quality Commission to ensure that any inappropriate activity is dealt with promptly and appropriately and any lessons are learned for the future.

A police statement added: "Robust safeguarding arrangements are now in place. The safety and ongoing care of the residents remains the utmost priority consideration for all of the professional agencies involved."