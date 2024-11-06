The family of a 19-year-old who died in a crash on a crossroads near Bodmin have paid tribute to a "kind, caring and fun" young man.

Fergus Lewis, from Wadebridge, died at the scene of the crash involving two black Seat Ibizas just after 11pm on Friday 1 November near the B3266 between St Tudy and St Breward.

Paying tribute to Fergus, his family said: “Our hearts are breaking as we write this. We have lost Fergus, our beautiful boy taken far too soon.

“Fergus was loved by everyone whose lives he touched. He was kind, caring and great fun to be with, always looking for the next adventure.

“He loved the outdoors and was always so full of energy and life. He loved his job where he worked hard outside all day, he’d then rush home to go surfing, the sea was his happy place.

"His passion was his car which he spent many hours working on, learning along the way.

“His priorities were as they should be, he loved his family and friends and would do anything to help anyone. He was the best brother Callum and Isobel could have ever had. He adored beautiful Ellie, his girlfriend who will always be a part of our family."

Fergus with girlfriend Ellie Credit: Family handout

They added: “Fergus was just an amazing young man, we are so proud of him. We can’t believe he is gone, but take comfort in the fact that he will never be forgotten by so many. He was our rock, and we will love and miss him forever.

“We want to thank the emergency services for everything they did to try to save Fergus and for the support they are giving us now. We would also like to thank the community for the support and for the flowers and messages placed at the scene.

“We would like to ask for time and privacy for the family to try to come to terms with our loss.”

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by careless driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs following the collision.

He has since been released on bail, and the investigation is ongoing.

Devon and Cornwall Police is still appealing for witnesses or those with dashcam footage, to contact police via the force website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 50240277870.