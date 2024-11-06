Police have warned people of a parking scam circulating in Avon and Somerset.

People have reported receiving texts that tell them to pay a parking penalty charge notice, issued by the council.

The text says: “If you do not pay a PCN within 28 days, you’ll get a ‘charge certificate’ and you’ll have 14 days to pay the original fine plus 50% more.

“If you do not pay you’ll be prosecuted - you may have to pay a bigger fine as well as court costs.”

This is an example of ‘phishing’ - when cyber criminals use fake messages to lure people to click on links within a scam email or text message or give away sensitive information.

In this case, recipients are encouraged to click on a link to pay, which takes them to a website that looks like an official government page.

They are then asked for their email address, vehicle registration and card details to make a payment, usually £20.

Avon and Somerset Police said: “If you receive a text message like this, DON’T click on the link, as fraudsters can steal your personal and financial data to commit identity fraud and take your money.

“Even clicking the link and not entering any information could result in malware and computer viruses being downloaded onto your device.”

You can report this scam by forwarding the phishing text to 7726. This enables your provider to investigate the origin of the text and act, if found to be malicious.

If you have been coerced into giving away money or information to dishonest people, report this to your bank immediately and to police via Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.