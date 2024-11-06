Wiltshire’s WOMAD festival won’t return in 2025- as organisers plan for a location change the year after.

This year was the 42nd anniversary of the festival- which showcases the best of world music, dance, art and food. More than 150 artists representing music from around 50 different countries perform each year.

Organisers have revealed that after 17 years at Charlton Park near Malmesbury, they're planning a location change for 2026, and the location will be revealed shortly.

In a statement, they said: “We are pleased to announce that WOMAD is moving to a new home, not far from our site for the past 17 years in Wiltshire.

“To ensure that the festival can continue to thrive for years to come in our new location, we have decided to take a year off in 2025 before returning fully charged in 2026.”

They said it’s all part of a process to re-evaluate, regenerate, and reinvigorate “everything [they] do”.

The statement added: “We’re delighted to say we’ll be announcing our new plans over the next few weeks.

“We want to send a massive ‘Thank You’ to all of the brilliant staff at Charlton Park who made us feel welcome for the last 17 years, pulling us out of many sticky situations (quite literally, on those rainy weekends!). We couldn’t have done what we did without you.

“Also, to the fabulous community in Malmesbury, Charlton, and all the surrounding villages for whom we created a few days of disruption each year. You have always responded positively and embraced WOMAD, welcoming us into your community and working with us in so many ways.

“Finally, thank you to all of the festival-goers, artists, crew, contractors, volunteers, and traders who make WOMAD possible, a treasure in the festival calendar and a vital contribution to bringing communities together from all over the world to celebrate diversity and tolerance through music, arts, dance, and culture.

“We look forward to welcoming you all to our new site in 2026.”