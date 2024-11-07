Boss 'fully accepts' Gloucestershire fire service was 'institutionally racist'

A chief fire officer has apologised on behalf of the service he runs after a review found it had been institutionally racist between 1991 and 2018.

The review found black firefighters in Gloucestershire were subjected to racial slurs, had swastikas put in their belongings or glass put in their shoes. They were also ostracised and ignored.

A review also revealed unsafe practices including when one firefighter, who later took his own life, was sent up a platform ladder that was not properly secured which was then made to "sway and spin".

Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service (GFRS) was placed in special measures over its performance in July 2022.

The review into bullying and racism at the service was commissioned in 2023 and carried out by the West Midlands Employers. It spoke to 40 current and previous staff members and analysed more than 4,500 documents.

It concluded the service was institutionally racist but is not institutionally racist today. However, it did find there is still work to be done within the service.

Chief fire officer Mark Preece, who commissioned the report in 2023, said he "fully accepts" the findings that the force was institutionally racist.

"I want to apologise to our firefighters and staff past and present that have been subjected to the horrendous acts of discrimination, or witnessed, whistle-blown and tried to support victims as best they could with little or no support.

"I fully accept the finding that the service was institutionally racist between 1991 to 2018, and that coupled with a lack of action from those leading GFRS during this time made life unbearable for our Black and ethnic minority firefighters.

"As we grapple with this legacy, I must stress that in accepting the report and its findings I am not suggesting in any way that all past or serving firefighters and staff were or are racist but nor am I saying that racism, misogyny and bullying have been eradicated. There is still work to be done."

Mr Preece also said he had been to see the family of former workers John James and Avanos Biney, who spoke out about their experiences while working at the fire service.

Avanos Biney died at the age of 49 in 2017.

The report says Avanos was "subjected to racial slurs and derogatory comments" and found the n word written on his T-shirt after a volleyball game.

"Avanos experienced being ignored by colleagues, subjected to intimidating stares, and found glass in his shoes. His food was tampered with, and itching powder was placed in his kit and bed," the report says.

Swastikas were also placed in his belongings.

Mr Biney took his own life in 2017. His family say he was a "generous, funny and selfless" man with a "strong sense of mischief and humour".

Mr James died of a brain tumour in 2019. His family believe was brought on by the stress and a hostile working environment contributed to his declining health.

The report says Mr James was "experienced social ostracism and was excluded by his colleagues", saying he was ignored during meals and social interactions and management "manipulated" situations to make him appear "unprofessional".

Chief fire officer Mr Preece said he wants to "work with" the families of both Mr James and Mr Biney.

“I want to make it clear that they were not troublemakers, they were trail blazers," he said. "The bravery of these individuals and family members that have spoken up in the past and again now are breaking down barriers as well as challenging ignorant, long held views and stereotypes.

"Their dedication to making a change for good must be recognised and the legacy of everyone reliving the trauma must be lasting and meaningful. We will set the record straight and celebrate their lives and contributions.”

Sarah James has welcomed the findings of the report following her husband John's death Credit: James Family

Mr James' family told ITV News they welcome the report but nothing will bring him back.

They say he suffered "terrible racism" while working for the fire service, saying staff members would ignore him, would not sit with him at lunch, and that he was ostracised during his time.

In 2014, Mr James was successful in a tribunal against the service over accusations he was victimised at work. However a separate claim of racism was dismissed.

His widow Sarah James said: "I am glad that an independent review has found Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service to have been institutionally racist during the time that John worked there.

"He suffered terribly because of the colour of his skin. But even with all the apologies I still feel bitter. It won't bring him back."