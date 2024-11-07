A Bristol man convicted of killing a woman and suspected of murdering a missing estate agent has died in prison at the age of 70.

John Cannan was jailed in 1989 for the abduction and murder of Bristol newlywed Shirley Banks from Bristol.

She was 29, from the Clifton area of the city and was abducted on the evening of 8 October 1987 while shopping in Broadmead.

She'd arranged to meet her husband for a drink afterwards. When she didn't turn up- or return home, he searched for her in bars.

When he rang her work the next morning, he was told she had phoned in sick with an upset stomach 15 minutes prior.

Police were then alerted. Officers believe that Banks was held overnight in Cannan's flat and that he then persuaded her to phone in sick to her work, after pretending he was going to release her.

Shirley Banks was a newly married 29-year-old textiles factory manager from Clifton. Credit: PA

Around 150 police officers spent around 140,000 hours on the case. Police put out television appeals and searched the Bristol Docks.

Three weeks after Banks' disappeared, Cannan - who was living in the Leigh Woods area of Bristol - was arrested for assault and his car was searched.

They found a tax disc for Banks' car, and her Mini car - painted blue - in a lock-up garage at his block of flats.

He had no alibi for the night of Banks' disappearance and claimed he had bought the Mini from a man at an auction.

After further evidence and witnesses came forward, Cannon was charged with Banks’ kidnap and murder on 23 December 1987.

In April 1988, Banks’ body was found in a stream in Bridgwater, Somerset. According to pathologist Bernard Knight, she was killed by being hit repeatedly on the head with a rock.

Cannan’s trial started in April 1989. He was charged with the murder of Banks, and a further eight charges including rape and kidnap, indecent assault and abduction for sex.

The trial lasted three weeks and after 10 hours of deliberation on 28 April 1989, the jury found Cannan guilty of all charges. He was jailed for life at Exeter Crown Court.

Suzy Lamplugh

In 2002, Cannan was named as the prime suspect in the 1986 disappearance of estate agent Suzy Lamplugh, which he denied.

Cannan was questioned by police regarding the disappearance of 25-year-old Suzy Lamplugh.

Ms Lamplugh was declared dead, presumed murdered, after going missing in July 1986 at the age of 25. Her body was never found.

Cannan was questioned in prison in connection with the incident. However, no charges were brought.

In 2018, police carried out excavations at Cannan’s mother’s former home in Sutton Coldfield but nothing was found.

Following his death, a Prison Service spokesperson said: “HMP Full Sutton prisoner John Cannan died on 6 November. As with all deaths in custody, the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman will investigate."

In October 2023 the parole board found he was too dangerous to release.

The panel heard that Cannan still insisted that he was innocent and had not engaged in any accredited programmes to address the risk of reoffending while in jail.

It was told that at the time of his crimes, Cannan thought he was entitled to sex whenever he wanted it, preferred it to include violence and wanted power and control over women.

He was a category A prisoner, those who pose the highest risk to the public.

The panel concluded: “After considering the circumstances of his offending, the progress made while in custody and the evidence presented at the hearing, the panel was not satisfied that release at this point would be safe for the protection of the public.

“Nor did the panel recommend to the Secretary of State that Mr Cannan should be transferred to an open prison.”