Darren Jones has said he will abstain or vote against a proposed change in the law that could legalise assisted dying.

The Bristol North West MP and Chief Secretary to the Treasury said he doesn’t believe the so-called private members' bill, which has been introduced by a backbench MP, is the right way to change the law on "such a complex issue".

He explains: "This is because Private Members' Bills, which are introduced by backbench MPs, don't get anywhere near the same level of scrutiny and debate as the bills put forward by the government – and legalising assisted dying is far from a straightforward issue".

The MP follows other cabinet ministers in publicly declaring how they intend to vote at the end of this month.

The Health and Social Care Secretary, Wes Streeting, has already said he will be voting against it, arguing it could lead to terminally ill people feeling "guilt-tripped" into ending their lives.

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood has also said she will not support it because of her "unshakeable belief in the sanctity and the value of human life".

Mr Jones, who is the second-in-command at the Treasury, is holding an event for constituents so he can hear their views on assisted dying, despite already knowing how he will vote on 29 November.

In a message to residents of Bristol North West when advertising the town hall, he said: "Putting my voting intention to one side, as your voice in Parliament, I would like to listen to the views of my constituents on this important matter.

"If you live in Bristol North West, you are warmly invited to come to this town hall event on assisted dying. All views will be listened to respectfully."

The vote on the private members' bill, which is being brought forward by Labour MP Kim Leadbeater, is what is called a free vote - when MPs get to vote however they choose and are not told by a Party whip whether to support or oppose it.

The last time MPs were given a free vote on whether or not to legalise assisted dying, in 2015, it was overwhelmingly rejected.

Several MPs in the West Country are still trying to decide which way they’ll go, with many saying they want to speak to as many constituents as possible before reaching a conclusion.

Others have already decided, including North Somerset’s MP Sadik Al-Hassan and Stroud’s Dr Simon Opher, who have both expressed their support for a change in the law, providing the right protections are in place.

Danny Kruger, East Wiltshire’s Conservative MP, has been a vocal opponent of changing the law on assisted dying for some time.

The details of the Bill, which many MPs say they are waiting for, are expected to be released next week.