An expert at Plymouth University is warning over the increasing risk of cliff collapses along the Devon and Dorset coastline, following a recent series of rockfalls that have pushed homes dangerously close to the edge.

An historic thatched cottage has been left teetering just 40 feet from a cliff edge near Sidmouth, following a rockfall over the weekend of October 26 at Jacob’s Ladder Beach, located between Sidmouth and Ladram Bay.

Tonnes of sandstone cascaded down, forcing local authorities to shut down sections of the coastal path due to safety concerns.

The landslide triggered a secondary collapse just below the endangered cottage, bringing it within a perilous distance of the 400-foot drop.

Now, Dr. Tim Poate, a coastal scientist at Plymouth University, has warned the frequency of cliff collapses are escalating due to the impact of climate change.

He said: “Unfortunately, with the predicted accelerated sea level rise over the next hundred years, we will see our coastline retreating.

“Cliff falls are a perfect example of this. Wave action at the base of the cliffs will increase, significantly accelerating retreat rates."

According to Dr. Poate, the threat comes not only from increased wave action but also from varying weather conditions, as cliffs can weaken and collapse due to heavy rain or prolonged dry spells.

“A combination of these factors will probably accelerate the cliff’s retreat," he said.

The recent landslip has led to fear and concern among locals and tourists. Some residents described the scene as scary, with onlookers running into the sea to escape falling debris.

One local resident said: “Fairly worried I would say. We are forever warning people not to walk too close, but they do."

But others in the area are less alarmed. Another local added: “I don’t mind it at all. You have to live with it around here, that's why it's a Jurassic coast."