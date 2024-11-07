A man who died in a reported stabbing near a primary school in Plymouth has been named as Shane Jamie Sweet.

The 36-year-old, who was from the city, died on Cambridge Road on Monday 4 November. Police were called to reports of a stabbing at 2.30pm.

Police cordons at the scene have now been lifted and five people have now been arrested in connection with the incident.

In a statement, Detective Chief Inspector Steve Fleetwood said: "Numerous lines of enquiry are being undertaken and the support of the community has been gratefully received.

“I would like to continue reassuring the public that all relevant resources including Devon and Cornwall’s Major Crime Team are working towards bringing those responsible for Shane’s death to justice.

“His family are being supported by specialist officers."

He added: "A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

"A woman, aged 42, has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. She remains in police custody."

Three other women - aged 27, 38, and 40 - have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder. They have been released under investigation.

All five arrested are from the Plymouth area, and it's believed they were known to the victim.

Anyone with information is still encouraged to contact Devon and Cornwall Police.

Anyone with information including relevant dashcam, doorbell or mobile phone footage can report it to the force's Major Incident Portal.