The widow of Olympic champion Richard Meade is appealing for the return of her late husband’s gold medals after they were stolen during a break-in.

The two medals were awarded to Meade for team and individual eventing at the 1972 Munich Olympics.

They were stolen along with several pieces of jewellery, antiques, and trophies during a burglary at the family's home in Marshfield in South Gloucestershire some time between between 29 October and 1 November.

Angela Meade, the Olympian’s widow, said: “Richard died in 2015, and these medals hold a special place in the hearts of our whole family.

"We are all extremely proud of his achievements as an event rider, and whilst the medals are of very little monetary value, they are priceless to us.

"I would plead for anyone who knows the whereabouts of the medals to hand them in to the police or any other safe place as soon as possible, or for anyone who sees them to contact the police.”

It is not the first time the medals have been targeted. Angela recounted a similar incident in the 1980s when the medals were stolen from a car.

Following a public appeal, they were eventually recovered after being anonymously left in a public location.

“One medal had been partially scratched, revealing that it was not solid gold and therefore of negligible material value," Angela said.

Detective Inspector Danielle Underwood is leading the investigation for Avon and Somerset Police.

She said: “These items are understandably of huge sentimental importance to the victims, and they are extremely anxious for them to be returned.

"Officers have carried out forensic and CCTV inquiries and have spoken to people living in the area. Efforts to locate these items and identify those responsible for their theft are continuing.”

“Any burglary can have a devastating impact on victims - not only is there a financial or sentimental impact, but it can also make people feel unsafe in their own homes.”

Police are urging anyone with information about the stolen items or who witnessed any suspicious activity near the residence to contact them immediately.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…