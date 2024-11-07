WOMAD festival cancelled in 2025 for major move to new home

A popular music festival has announced it will move from its Wiltshire home after 17 years.

The WOMAD Festival will not take place in the UK in 2025, as they prepare to relocate to a nearby site in 2026, organisers have announced.

Organisers say the decision to pause the UK edition of the festival for a year follows an evaluation of the festival’s future direction in a post-Covid landscape.

While the main UK festival will take a one-year break, WOMAD will continue to host festivals around the world in 2025, including WOMADelaide in Australia, WOMAD New Zealand, and WOMAD Cáceres in Spain.

The festival is also exploring new locations for future events in Las Palmas, Brazil, and Chile.

Plans are also in motion for a special WOMAD event in the UK in 2025 while awaiting the festival’s full return in 2026.

More details on the new UK location and event updates are expected in the coming weeks.