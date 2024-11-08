A further arrest has been made in connection to a fatal stabbing in Plymouth, taking the total number of arrests to five.

Devon and Cornwall Police said it was called to reports of a stabbing on Cambridge Road, near Ford Primary School, at 2.30pm on Monday 4 November.

A 36-year-old man died at the scene and specialist officers continue to support his next of kin.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Fleetwood said: “Following extensive enquiries, officers arrested a 20-year-old man in London last night (7 November) on suspicion of murder.

“He remains in police custody at Exeter police station for questioning.”

The four individuals arrested previously have been released from custody after assisting with enquiries.

DCI Fleetwood added: “I understand that a serious incident of this nature will cause concern within the community. I can confirm that this is being treated as an isolated incident and that we are not currently seeking anyone else in connection to the investigation.

“The local community will continue to see a high visibility policing presence in the area over the coming days as officers seek to provide reassurance and assist with any concerns.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…