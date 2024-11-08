People are being urged to avoid a 'dangerous' area in Devon after another cliff fall.

Salcombe Cliffs in Sidmouth collapsed just before 8am on Friday morning (8 November), leaving a huge sheer rockface - and the threat of more falls in the coming days.

It's the second collapse this week after a rockfall left an historic thatched cottage teetering just 40 feet from a cliff edge near Sidmouth.

Earlier this week, a coastal scientist at Plymouth University warned the frequency of cliff collapses are escalating due to the impact of climate change.

He said: “Unfortunately, with the predicted accelerated sea level rise over the next hundred years, we will see our coastline retreating."

In a facebook post, Beer Coastguard Rescue Team said: "Tasked to a cliff fall at Salcombe hill Sidmouth. Once on scene it was obviously another huge cliff fall this time East of Sidmouth.

"Sidmouth lifeboat were requested to do a shoreline search to check for any persons stranded on the beach or cliff fall. The area Coastguard drone team and our Area commander were also on route.

"We taped off the path and had team members at the ends of the path to stop any walkers going on that section of path. A public right of way officer arrived on scene along with National trust operatives.

People have been forced to take an alternative route

"The path was officially closed and a diversion route sign posted. Permanent fencing will be erected today. The drone team checked the area along the coast for anymore cliff falls not visible from the top.

"Please follow the signs, this is a very dangerous area, and more cliff falls will happen soon."

