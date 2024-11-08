A mysterious monument in Cornwall has been found to be five times older than previously thought, after a recent archeological investigation.

King Arthur’s Hall, on Bodmin Moor, was constructed during the Middle Neolithic period, approximately 5,000 to 5,500 years ago. Previous estimates had suggested a medieval origin.

Cornwall National Landscape’s ‘A Monumental Improvement’ project commissioned the Cornwall Archaeological Unit (CAU) to conduct a study of the site in September 2022.

The objective was to establish a clear chronology, understand its historical context, and address its conservation needs.

King Arthur’s Hall, which is a scheduled monument, had been listed on Historic England’s Heritage at Risk Register due to unchecked vegetation growth.

The monument comprises a rectangular earth and stone bank, measuring 21 by 49 meters internally, lined with 56 standing stones (orthostats) on its inner face, some reaching up to 1.8 meters in height.

These stones are in various states - leaning, recumbent, or partially buried. Previously thought to be a medieval animal pound, the new dating evidence confirms its construction in the Neolithic era.

Credit: Heritage Fund

Phil McMahon, Inspector of Ancient Monuments at Historic England, said, “The news that King Arthur’s Hall is Neolithic in origin is exciting and adds significant time depth to this enigmatic site, which has few parallels in England.”

The excavation involved local volunteers and specialists from the Universities of Reading, St Andrews, and Newcastle.

Dr. Tim Kinnaird of the University of St Andrews said: “To have a definite date for King Arthur’s Hall in the later fourth millennium BC is a major revelation - we now have to re-appraise our understanding of the prehistoric landscape of Bodmin Moor.

Further analysis of sediment cores from the monument’s interior revealed evidence of activities during the Later Prehistoric (2,000 - 2,500 years ago) and medieval periods (500 - 1,000 years ago), suggesting uses such as an animal pound or reservoir, distinct from its original purpose.

Geological studies indicate that the standing stones were sourced from within 250 meters of the site, possibly excavated from its interior. While similar stone-lined banked enclosures exist in Brittany, King Arthur’s Hall’s rectangular form is unique in the UK. Its original function remains uncertain, though it may have served as a gathering place for ceremonies and rituals.

James Gossip, Senior Archaeologist at CAU, added: “Knowing when King Arthur’s Hall was built will help us understand this unique monument form better, how it might have originally been used and how it could have been used over time.”

A management plan is being developed in collaboration with Historic England, Natural England, the landowner, and the Hamatethy Commoners to ensure the monument’s conservation.