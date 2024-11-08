Play Brightcove video

A woman from Swindon living with severe MS is fighting for disabled people to be allowed to have their carers in hospital with them.

Nina Parry says she has received dozens of messages from people who have been denied their carers, which has impacted their health.

Nina, who is a wheelchair user, said: "My carers are my lifeline. I have them four times a day and they literally do everything. They shower me in the morning, they get me out of bed, they prepare my food, they do my exercises.

"If I was in hospital without them it would be horrific.

"I would be anxious, depressed, I'd be stuck in a bed and I wouldn't be able to move. I would get ill, I would get a pressure sore and potentially sepsis. I would become more ill from having a hospital stay."

Tens of thousands of people have already signed Nina's online petition calling for change.

In Swindon, The Great Western Hospital welcomes carers and family members. But Nina realised not all hospitals are the same. After hearing horror stories from other disabled people, she decided to set up an online petition.

She is calling for Nina's Law - where all hospitals across the country would have to allow carers to continue to help their patients alongside hospital staff.

"It would change lives," she said. "People would not be frightened about going into hospital and saying things like, I'd rather die at home with my family and carers. I want to give those in need a voice, this really does need to happen."

In just a few weeks Nina's petition has collected more than 20,000 signatures and she has the backing from her local MP.

Will Stone, The Labour MP for Swindon North said: "I can't see a reason not to support this. Firstly, it can reduce the burden and stress on the nurses. Secondly we have patients with complex needs and if we can have a carer who already understands them, that can make a massive difference in supporting them and making them feel comfortable."

Nina is aiming to collect 100,000 signatures on her petition to allow Nina's Law to be heard in Parliament.