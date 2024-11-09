Play Brightcove video

Watch Richard Payne's report here.

Friends and supporters of former England and Gloucestershire cricketer David 'Syd' Lawrence are taking part in a 24-hour cycle challenge in recognition of his battle with Motor neurone disease (MND).

Several dozen participants are on static bikes in a south Bristol gym until 9am on Sunday 10 November, collectively riding thousands of miles.

In six months, MND has confined Syd Lawrence to a wheelchair but not stolen his determination to fight on.He said: "When times get tough, you see who your real friends are. Everybody's come out here today and it's been absolutely overwhelming.

"It's a horrible disease. It's something which I know is going to be sad end. I can't do nothing about that, all I can do is enjoy what I've got left and that's all I can do and stay positive."

Play Brightcove video

A member of Trojan Fitness in south Bristol for three decades, the 60-year-old built a fast bowler's physique to help him to the top of cricket.Now 24-hours of non-stop cycling on 22 static bikes, riders are targeting a total of at least the 6,525 miles from Bristol to Colombo - the Sri Lankan capital where Syd made his England debut.One rider said: "Come on. This is for you Syd. All for you big man!"

The challenge will finish at 9am on Sunday 10 November.

They hope to raise around £15,000 to help Syd's family cope with rising costs of care while at the same time increase awareness of an incurable condition that affects the nervous system.Long-term friend and gym owner Matty Hudd said: "In a perfect world we wish we could all be upstairs doing a circuit with Syd. But we've been dealt the hand that Syd's been dealt and this is all we've got to play with.

"This is what we're going to do and in Syd's words he's going to fight this all the way and this raises spirts and showing love is what it's all about."