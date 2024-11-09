‘Brave young man’ from Cornwall killed in Ukraine 

Callum Tindal-Draper was killed in action in Ukraine as part the International Legion.

The Duchy College Military and Protective Services Academy shared the news on Facebook.

They said he was killed on 5 November while defending an observation point.

Callum’s mum, Caroline Tindal, said in a community group: “22 is a young age. But you lived and died following your heart, soul and morals.

“May you rest in peace and help watch over those who have passed.”

“He was a passionate, articulate and bright student" Credit: Family handout

A statement from the college said: “Callum was a model student who attended our course at Level 2 and Level 3.

“He was a passionate, articulate and bright student, who was keen to learn, with a strong moral compass. He was very proud of his family history in the services.

“He was well liked and respected by his peers, and was not one to shy away from causes he believed in and was instrumental in collecting the three minibus loads of equipment that the learners gathered when the war in Ukraine initially kicked off.

“Callum truly believed in his sense of duty and after working for the NHS after the course, decided it was his duty to help Ukraine and joined the International Legion of Ukraine in the summer.”

“His platoon are calling him a ‘hero’ and ‘as brave as they come’.

“So tomorrow and Monday, we will also be remembering this brave young man.”