Firefighter Fleur Lombard has become one of the first recipients of the Elizabeth Emblem, a new award commemorating public servants who died in the line of duty.

The 21 year-old became the first female firefighter to die while on duty in peacetime Britain when tackling a blaze started by an arsonist at supermarket near Bristol in 1996.

Her death prompted a review of the way crews are equipped and dispatched.

Since then, she’s been honoured in a number of ways. In 1998 she was awarded the Queen's Gallantry Medal in 1998 in recognition of her bravery.

For the 20th anniversary, staff at Avon Fire and Rescue held a minute’s silence and laid wreaths at her memorial in Staple Hill.

In 2019 her family made the trip to Bristol Temple Meads to see a train named in her honour.

On Saturday 9th November she was named among the first recipients of the Elizabeth Emblem.

The families of over 30 former firefighters, police officers and other public servants who died in public service will receive the award in recognition of their deceased loved ones.

The Emblem was unveiled earlier this year and is the civilian equivalent of the Elizabeth Cross, which recognises members of the UK Armed Forces who died in action or as a result of a terrorist attack.

The Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer said: “We must never forget those who have given their lives to protect others in the line of duty.

“While families will never be able to replace their loved ones, the Elizabeth Emblem pays tribute to the sacrifice they have made.”

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Pat McFadden said: “We owe a debt of gratitude to our exceptional public servants who have given their lives in service of our nation.

“The Elizabeth Emblem will honour their dedication and I am pleased to see the first recipients named today.”

Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper said: “We will forever remember the heroism of these police officers, firefighters and public servants, whose acts of selfless courage provide an example to us all. Like Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, they dedicated their lives to the service of their communities, and it is fitting that we thank them and honour them with the Emblem created in her name.

"This will be a sad but proud day for all the loved ones whom these heroes left behind, and we offer our gratitude to them too for the strength and dignity that they have shown, and the immense sacrifice that their families have made. We also thank all those who have campaigned for this Emblem over many years to ensure that the courage of those who keep us safe is recognised.”

The design of the Emblem incorporates a rosemary wreath, a traditional symbol of remembrance, which surrounds the Tudor Crown.

It is inscribed with ‘For A Life Given In Service’, and will have the name of the person for whom it is in memoriam inscribed on the reverse of the Emblem.

It will include a pin to allow the award to be worn on clothing by the next of kin of the deceased. Families of those who have died in public service are encouraged to apply for an Elizabeth Emblem.