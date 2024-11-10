Car plunges into the water in Dartmouth 

Play Brightcove video

Footage from Janet Kidson

A car has plunged into the water in Dartmouth.

A police spokesperson said officers were called around 8.40am on Sunday 10 November, to reports that "a car had plunged into the water opposite the Dartmouth Lifeboat Centre".

Police, ambulances, fire engines, coastguard and divers are at the scene.

One person, who was the sole occupant of the car, is believed to be seriously injured.

The embankment area has been closed and cordons are expected to be in place for much of the day.

The public is being asked to avoid the area at this time.

Next of kin are not known and being sought.