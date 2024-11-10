Officers have charged a man in connection with a stabbing in Plymouth.

Emergency services were called to Cambridge Road at around 2.30pm on Monday 4 November following reports that a man had been stabbed.

Shane Jamie Sweet, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene. Specialist officers continue to support his next of kin.

Tahla Redwan, 20 from London, has been charged with murder and has been remanded in custody.

He will appear before Exeter Magistrates’ Court on Monday 11 November.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Fleetwood said: “I understand that a serious incident of this nature will cause concern within the community. I can confirm that this is being treated as an isolated incident and that we are not currently seeking anyone else in connection to the investigation.

“The local community will continue to see a high visibility policing presence in the area over the coming days as officers seek to provide reassurance and assist with any concerns.”