Nigel Farage has been in the region for Reform UK’s South West Conference.

People gathered to see Mr Farage at the conference, at the West Point Arena in Exeter.

Currently Reform UK has no MPs or councillors in the West Country, but that didn’t dampen spirits at the conference.

Mr Farage told ITV News West Country: “We have a lot of organisation to do, but it's very interesting, because you've got a lot of a lot of areas here where you've got a big Lib Dem vote, you've got a big Conservative vote, and an increasing number of areas a Labour vote at the last general election as well.

“And so I think actually winning county council seats coming through the middle becomes much more possible than it's ever been before.

Hundreds of people turns out to see him. Credit: ITV News

“We are relatively new as a party. We've got a lot of organisation to do. That's what today's all about, forming branches, finding candidates, but no be in no doubt, we're going to go for it.''

In the lead up to July’s general election, Mr Farage attracted big crowds in Newton Abbott.

He said: “I think there's a great energy and enthusiasm for Reform. I think there is a feeling that, frankly, Labour and Conservative, despite what they say across the dispatch box, are frankly, not very far apart on many, many things.

“People want something new. And maybe what you've seen in America this week is a sign that there is a new politics coming.''

Speaking to members of the crowd, there was a love for Mr Farage’s straight-talking character.

One woman said: "Nigel is a good, solid upfront fighter. That's what we like we like."

A couple said: "We like the fact that he's plain-speaking."

Another man said: "It's a general mess and Labour can't do anything for us. We're simply saying, we're here and we want our country back.”

Local elections take place on 1 May 2025.