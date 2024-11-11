Play Brightcove video

ITV News' Sam Blackledge spoke to Callum's family about his life

The parents of a Cornish man who died while fighting as a volunteer in Ukraine say he was "kind, caring and selfless", and that his death will not be in vain.

Callum Tindal-Draper, from Gunnislake, was killed in action last week, having joined the International Legion earlier in the year.

On Monday 11 November, as the region marked Armistice Day, a special service of remembrance took place at Duchy College Military Academy near Callington, where Callum studied for three years.

Callum was killed in action while volunteering in Ukraine. Credit: Family photograph

His mother, Caroline Tindal, said: "We have a massive hole in our hearts, and although Callum is missing from our lives, (we have had) overwhelming love and support.

"I didn't realise he touched so many people. Nationally and now internationally we've had so much recognition. Ukraine is not forgotten and he didn't die for nothing."

Callum's family said he felt a need to help after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Credit: Family photograph

His father, Steven Draper, said: "Callum was an absolutely lovely person, he was so kind, he was so caring, he was always thinking about other people.

"He just wanted to do what was right all the time, and he would stand up for those rights as well and just wanted to make a massive difference."Caroline said she tried to persuade him not to go to Ukraine, but he was determined.

"There was no stopping him, he had a calling, this was it," she said. "I would rather have him go out there with our support, so he could concentrate on the job he was going to do."

A planned Armistice Day ceremony took place at the college on Monday in Callum's memory. Credit: ITV News

Callum studied at Duchy College, achieving a distinction at all levels.

Jon Stone, senior study programme manager, said: "Callum was a very driven, very passionate student. He always had a strong moral compass, he knew right from wrong and would stand up for what he thought was right."After leaving college, Callum worked as a healthcare assistant at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth.Ward manager Fiona Sandercock said: "He was a kind, caring, compassionate individual.

"He had a quirky sense of humour, always making staff laugh, always going the extra mile for staff, making sure that they always got their breaks just to support them. He was just kind and an integral part of our team."