A retired civil servant suffered fatal head injuries when she was blown over by a search and rescue helicopter landing at a hospital, an inquest jury has heard.

Jean Langan, 87, had attended Derriford Hospital in Plymouth, Devon, to have a hearing aid fitted and was walking with her niece back to their car in the hospital car park on 4 March 2022.

In a statement from her family, they described how both Mrs Langan and her niece Gael were "blown over by downwash from a helicopter".

The statement, read to Exeter Coroner’s Court by retired senior coroner Ian Arrow, said grandmother-of-three Mrs Langan suffered fatal head injuries and died a short time later.

Mr Arrow told the inquest jury that Mrs Langan, who was born in Liverpool, was a retired civil servant who lived in Plymouth.

He said: "This inquest concerns the death of Mrs Jean Langan at Derriford Hospital on 4 March 2022.

" Shortly before her death, Mrs Langan was in the hospital car park. A search and rescue helicopter carrying a patient was coming into land at the nearby hospital helipad.

" Mrs Langan was blown over by the downwash, that is the fast-moving air that was created by the helicopter landing."

Jean Langan was walking through Car Park B when she blown over by a landing helicopter. Credit: Air Accidents Investigation Branch

Mr Arrow said the incident had been investigated by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB), which published a report.

He told jurors that they would not be investigating matters the AAIB had already examined, meaning there would be no evidence from witnesses concerning when Mrs Langan was injured.

The coroner read a statement provided by Mrs Langan’s family, who attended the hearing which began at Devon County Hall in Exeter on Monday.

They described their shock at her "sudden and violent death" and said Mrs Langan was an important part of their family.

" Jean was the most senior member of our family," they told the inquest. "She had always been there for all of our lives. The violent manner of her death has affected us all.

" She would have hated the publicity that the circumstances surrounding her death have generated. As a result, she lost the quiet dignity that she would have chosen."

The statement described how Mrs Langan "doted" on the children in her family, including her three grandchildren.

It said she had lived in her home for more than 30 years, following her retirement from the Civil Service where she was renowned for her "efficiency".

" She was always on the go," Mrs Langan’s family said, describing her as an expert knitter who walked the family’s dog every day.

" Jean was elderly and we knew that one day we would lose her. However, the manner of her death has affected us immensely. Jean was doing nothing wrong."

The inquest jury watched CCTV footage from the hospital car park, which showed people walking next to the wall of the helipad.

They were seen falling to the ground as the search and rescue helicopter came to land on the helipad.

Dr Amanda Jeffery, a Home Office pathologist, told the inquest that Mrs Langan sustained "significant" head injuries.

She said: "Mrs Langan had attended a routine audiology appointment at Derriford Hospital with her niece and was returning to their parked car when a helicopter came into land.

" Mrs Langan was swept off her feet, causing her to fall backwards onto the ground."

Dr Jeffery said Mrs Langan died about three and a half hours after the incident, with the medical cause of her death given as a head injury.

The inquest, which is due to last for five days, continues.