A teenager has been arrested after around one hundred people attended an illegal rave in woodland near Frome.

Officers were called to the site, near Alfred’s Tower, South Brewham, at around 11.45pm on Saturday 9 November.

About 100 people were at the event which was already underway. Avon and Somerset Police then worked with Wiltshire Police to close surrounding roads, to stop more attending.

A man in his late teens has now been arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance, in connection with the unlicensed music event.

Avon and Somerset's Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "We understand the impact of such unauthorised events on people living nearby, and the potential effects to livestock in more rural areas.

"​The local team will be working with the community to address local concerns regarding unlicensed music events in the area and offer guidance and support to prevent further similar incidents."