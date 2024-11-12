A street in Wiltshire has been shut off and homes evacuated after a fire ripped through a takeaway and spread to neighbouring properties.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue was called to Northgate Street in Devizes just after 3am on Tuesday 12 November.

Around 40 firefighters remain at the scene as they work to bring the fire under control.

All affected properties have been evacuated and no injuries have been reported.

Northgate Street is closed to vehicles and pedestrians between New Park Street and Market Place.

Firefighters are expected to remain on the scene for some time and members of the public have been told to avoid the area.