The M5 in Somerset is expected to remain shut for 'some time' following a fatal crash.

The road was closed late at night on Monday 11 November, between junction 24 for Bridgwater and junction 25 for Taunton.

Avon and Somerset Police has said the road will stay shut while enquiries are carried out.

A mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct following the incident.

In a statement, Avon and Somerset Police said: "If you witnessed the collision or have any dashcam footage which could help our investigation, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference of log number 1170 of 11 November."

Diversion routes are in place, full details on the National Highways website.

Southbound traffic is advised to follow the route marked by the solid diamond diversion symbol, visible on local road signs.

Northbound traffic is advised to follow the above route in reverse which will be marked by the solid circle diversion symbol, visible on local road signs.