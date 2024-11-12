A 17-year-old girl who died after being hit by a car on the M5 was being taken to custody in a police vehicle and had got out shortly before the collision, the police watchdog has said.

The teenager died on the motorway near Taunton, Somerset, at around 11.30pm on Monday 11 November.

The motorway was closed for 12 hours for investigations to be carried out. It has since reopened.

Avon and Somerset Police made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The IOPC has now confirmed the girl was being taken into custody in a police vehicle before the fatal incident.

The IOPC spokesperson said: “We have started an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 17-year-old girl who was struck by a vehicle on the M5 near Taunton last night.

“We were advised by Avon and Somerset Police that the girl was being transported to custody in a police vehicle and had got out of the vehicle shortly before the collision.

“We sent our investigators to the police post incident procedure to begin gathering evidence. Our sympathies are with the girl’s loved ones and everyone affected by her death.”

Avon and Somerset Police said the girl’s next of kin were being supported by a specially trained officer.

A force spokesman added that no-one else had been injured in the collision.

He said: “A mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to recent prior police contact.”

Nationals Highways confirmed that the motorway reopened in both directions shortly after 11am on Tuesday.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Avon and Somerset Police on 101, with the log number 1170 of November 11.