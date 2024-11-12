Police have opened a murder investigation and arrested three people after a man was found dead in Cornwall.

Emergency services were called to reports of an injured man at an address on Bosmeor Park, Illogan at around 4.20am on Tuesday 12 November.

By the time police arrived, he had died. His next of kin are aware.

Police will remain at the scene throughout the day.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Pebworth of Devon and Cornwall Police said: “We have put a scene guard in place while officers continue to carry out enquiries today.

“Three people, a woman and two men, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in police custody.

“Local residents can expect to see police activity throughout the day and we will of course update everyone once we have further information.

“We are appealing for any information around the circumstances of this incident."

Anyone with information, CCTV, or doorbell footage in the Bosmeor Park area are urged to call police on 101 quoting log 78 of 12 November.