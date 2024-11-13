Play Brightcove video

Watch the full report on the safety of the A30 in Cornwall.

Highways bosses have promised to find a "permanent solution" to fix issues at one of Cornwall's major road junctions after three fatal crashes in six months.

People living nearby want a bridge or underpass created at the Plusha junction of the A30 near Launceston. They say the deaths could have been avoided if the authorities had acted years ago.

In May, a 38-year-old man lost his life and three others were injured. In August, a 79-year-old woman died. Last week, a woman in her 80s was killed.

The latest death prompted an emergency order to close the turning and cut the speed limit.

The junction, between Launceston and Bodmin, is a main route into Cornwall. Credit: ITV News

Councillor Adrian Parsons, who represents the Altarnun and Stoke Climsland area, said: "This has been running for years and years, and what makes us feel so much worse about every life that's lost here is the fact that we should never really be put in this situation.

"Plusha is now by far the most dangerous black spot for accidents in Cornwall."

Farmer Ian Scott, whose land runs alongside the A30, says a study was done 24 years ago suggesting a more permanent solution, such as a flyover or an underpass. He said that study warned more injuries would happen if something did not change."Every death is avoidable," he said. "They identified the problem, they identified the solution, and they identified what would happen if they didn't implement their own designs and proposals."

The issue has been raised in Parliament by the Liberal Democrat MP for North Cornwall, Ben Maguire.

In response, the Government said there is money available for road improvements, and promised an updated plan for road safety.

The emergency order bans cars from turning right on to the A30 eastbound from the B3257. Credit: National Highways

It's not clear how long the temporary closure will be in place for. Any further changes would need the agreement of Cornwall Council, National Highways and Devon and Cornwall Police.

Superintendent Simon Jenkinson said: "I cant give you a definitive answer as to how long it's likely to be. It could be quite a period of time.

"I absolutely understand that for a lot of people who use that road, people who live in the community, the closure of the junction is going to cause some inconvenience.

"But I'm sure many will understand, following the collisions we've had over the past six months, that it was a necessary step."

Superintendent Simon Jenkinson says the junction could be closed for some time. Credit: ITV News

In a statement, a National Highways spokesman said: “Safety is our number one priority, and our thoughts are very much with the families and friends of all those affected by this tragic incident on the A30 while we work with police partners to fully understand the cause.

“In September, we unveiled plans to implement a suite of safety measures along the A30 between Kennards House and Five Lanes.

“As part of the safety package, we’ve been liaising closely with our police and local authority partners to identify a number of interventions aimed at improving safety and reducing the number of incidents.

“In agreement with Devon and Cornwall Police and Cornwall Council, we are now restricting right-turn traffic movements and reducing the speed limit at the Plusha junction while we investigate a potential permanent solution.”