A Bristol building which is home to Banksy’s oldest surviving artwork is going on sale because its owners are facing "financial challenges".

Barton Hill Amateur Boxing Club (ABC) is owned by community centre Wellspring Settlement, which is preparing to sell of the building.

The site at 65 Barton Hill Road used to be a youth club called ‘Dug Out’ which Bristol-based artist Banksy used to attend.

The boxing club will have to find a new venue once the building has been sold.

In a statement, Wellspring Settlement is experiencing financial difficulties and said: "As a charity, we face significant financial challenges that require us to make difficult decisions, including about the building that has been home to the local boxing club for the past decade.

"Despite the club’s valuable contributions to the community, the costs of maintaining the building far exceed the rent paid by the club.

"As such, maintaining the building in its current form is no longer financially viable for us. We have been exploring other possible solutions to this with the boxing club for some months but have not yet been able to reach an alternative solution.

"To address the financial risks, trustees have agreed to market the building for sale to explore whether a buyer can be found.

"We have an opportunity to put our finances on a more secure footing if we can raise money from the sale."

Wellspring Settlement offers a range of services in Barton Hill.

These include baby and toddler groups, a food club, financial support services, social activities for adults, and youth services.

It also provides a space for a number of local charities and community groups.

The Wellspring trustees have agreed to market the building to see if a potential buyer can be found to sustain their community work.

It said: "This represents a crucial step towards securing the future sustainability of our work for the long term.

"We want to reassure the community that we remain committed to supporting the boxing club throughout this process.

"We are working closely with the club’s coaches to identify suitable alternative premises that will allow them to continue their important work in providing opportunities for local young people.

"We understand the community has a strong attachment to this building, and we are committed to being transparent as we move forward.

"While this transition may be challenging, we are optimistic about securing a future for both the charity and the boxing club, where we can both continue to deliver positive community outcomes."