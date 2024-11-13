Daniel Craig saves Stroud community hub from closure with £50k donation

Play Brightcove video

Watch staff at the community hub talk to ITV News' Ellie Barker about receiving an A-list donation

A community hub in Stroud has been saved thanks to a significant donation from James Bond star Daniel Craig.

The actor donated £50,000 to help secure the future of social enterprises after Brimscombe Mill when the building was put up for sale.

The mill is home to a number of community groups including The Long Table, The Bike Drop, Kids Stuff and The Home Remedy furniture bank.

They provide community meals to bring people together, take unwanted goods and give them to those in need and create a space for people to socialise and support each other.

But the mill's future was thrown into doubt in March when the building was listed for sale - putting up to 100 jobs in jeopardy.

Tom Herbert, who founded The Long Table, said the community hub feared eviction at the time.

He said the community "rallied around" the hub and then "out of the blue" Daniel Craig offered support.

"In our darkest moment he pledged £50,000 which has been a war chest, a lifeline, a godsend," he said. "He really has been our real life hero. Without that, we wouldn't have been able to stay.

"A wonderful local family bought the mill so now we can stay here forever."

He told ITV News it means The Long Table - which will serve up 40,000 community meals by the end of the year - will continue to thrive.

"The community comes together to make amazing things happen when we eat together," he added.

Shannon Absalom works at The Long Table. She said: "I used to come every Friday morning after baby group which is where I met some of my closest friends.

"I begged Nancy for a job, I started working here and the people I work with are literally my best friends."