A serving Gloucestershire Police officer has been arrested on suspicion of supporting Hamas.

He was detained by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing South West (CTPSW) on suspicion of a terrorism offence on Tuesday 12 November.

The officer, a constable aged in his 30s, was arrested at a property in Gloucester on suspicion of providing support for a proscribed organisation contrary to Section 12 of the Terrorism Act 2000 – namley Harakat al-Muqawamah al-Islamiyyah (Hamas).

He was then taken to a police custody unit outside Gloucestershire.

Police say specialist officers are carrying out a number of searches in relation to this investigation, including of a vehicle and an address in Gloucester.

Gloucestershire Police assistant chief constable Arman Mathieson said: "The arrest of a serving officer on suspicion of such a serious offence will no doubt cause our communities concern, as it does everyone who works for Gloucestershire Police.

"It’s important to note the suspected support relates to activity online and the searches taking place are predominately to locate digital devices for analysis.

"The arrest has been made to allow for a prompt and effective investigation to take place and we must not draw any conclusions at this stage."