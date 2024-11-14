A photographer from Somerset who took shots at nearly every Glastonbury Festival, as well as rare snaps of Boris Johnson as a schoolboy, is celebrating half a century of taking historic photos.

Ian Sumner been showing off his work in Shepton Mallet and ITV News West Country's Ben McGrail went along to meet him...

Ian said: "It's almost second nature to take a picture now whereas then you saw people with very few cameras."

Here are some of the photos Ian shared with ITV News West Country:

Photograph summing up the chaos of the early days of Glastonbury Festival Credit: Ian Sumner

Iam said: "The first professional camera I bought was from Hong Kong, it was the price of a small car. Most of the photos were taken with that camera."

Michael Eavis - Co-creator of Glastonbury Festival Credit: Ian Sumner

Speaking on the picture Ian took of the co-creator of Glastonbury Festival, Ian said: "When he had his office at Worthy Farm, the office was small and he ran the festival from there."

Glastonbury Festival in its early days Credit: Ian Sumner

Boris Johnson at Eaton College Credit: Ian Sumner

Speaking on his photograph of Boris Johnson at Eaton College, Ian said: "At the time he was just another boy but his blonde bob haircut which was an unusual feature. 30 years later I was looking through the negatives and then I realise I had two or three pictures of Boris."

