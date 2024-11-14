Photographer's 50 years of historic pictures: Glastonbury Festival and Boris Johnson as a schoolboy
A photographer from Somerset who took shots at nearly every Glastonbury Festival, as well as rare snaps of Boris Johnson as a schoolboy, is celebrating half a century of taking historic photos.
Ian Sumner been showing off his work in Shepton Mallet and ITV News West Country's Ben McGrail went along to meet him...
Ian said: "It's almost second nature to take a picture now whereas then you saw people with very few cameras."
Here are some of the photos Ian shared with ITV News West Country:
Iam said: "The first professional camera I bought was from Hong Kong, it was the price of a small car. Most of the photos were taken with that camera."
Speaking on the picture Ian took of the co-creator of Glastonbury Festival, Ian said: "When he had his office at Worthy Farm, the office was small and he ran the festival from there."
Speaking on his photograph of Boris Johnson at Eaton College, Ian said: "At the time he was just another boy but his blonde bob haircut which was an unusual feature. 30 years later I was looking through the negatives and then I realise I had two or three pictures of Boris."
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…