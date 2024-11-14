Police have been granted additional time to question three people after a man died in Cornwall.

Officers were called to reports that a man was seriously injured on Bosmeor Park, Illogan, at around 4.20am on Tuesday 12 November.

Devon and Cornwall Police had been alerted by the ambulance service. But by the time the officers arrived, the man - in his 30s - had been declared dead.

Formal identification is yet to take place but his next of kin have been informed.

Detective Inspector Rob Smith, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Officers have been given a Magistrates’ extension, which allows us extra time to detain three people in connection to our investigation.

“A 61-year-old woman and two men aged 22 and 38 remain in custody on suspicion of murder. It is believed all those involved are known to each other, but we are keeping an open mind as to the circumstances surrounding this incident.”

DI Smith added: “We are continuing to appeal for anyone with information which may assist our investigation, who has not yet spoken to officers, to please get in touch.

“We also urge people not to speculate on social media about the circumstances around this matter.

“Members of the public will see a heightened police presence in the area over the coming days as our enquiries continue.”

