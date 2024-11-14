Ticket sales for Glastonbury Festival 2025 are set to begin, with fans across the globe preparing to secure their place at one of the worlds most renowned music festivals.

Demand is expected to be high, so prospective attendees are encouraged to act quickly and plan ahead.

Key Dates and Times

Tickets will be available in two stages:

• Tickets plus coach travel: On sale at 6 PM GMT on Thursday, 14th November 2024.

• General admission tickets: On sale at 9 AM GMT on Sunday, 17th November 2024.

Registration Requirements

To purchase tickets, all attendees must be registered in advance. Registration closed at 5 PM GMT on Monday, 11th November 2024.

Organisers have said even if you are already registered, it's essential to check your details before the deadline.

Without a valid registration number for every individual you're booking for, tickets cannot be purchased. Registration does not guarantee a ticket due to the overwhelming demand seen in previous years.

Children aged 12 and under do not require tickets or registration, as they can attend the festival for free.

Where to Buy Tickets

Tickets will be sold exclusively via glastonbury.seetickets.com.

Buyers should ensure they use this official site to avoid scams or invalid tickets.

Ticket Pricing and Payments

Tickets for Glastonbury 2025 will cost £373.50, plus a £5 booking fee. A £75 deposit is required at the time of booking, along with any applicable coach fare for those purchasing combined ticket and travel packages.

The remaining balance is due in the first week of April 2025.

Updated Queuing System

This year introduces a new queuing system designed to streamline the booking process. When ticket sales open, visitors already on the ticket site will be randomly assigned a place in a virtual queue. Anyone joining after the sale begins will be added to the back of the queue. A progress bar will indicate your position.

To avoid losing your spot, organisers have said it is critical not to refresh the page or use multiple devices or browser tabs during the process.

Tips for Success

To improve your chances of securing tickets, they recommend:

1. Verifying registration details well before the registration deadline.

2. Logging on early to the ticketing site before sales begin.

3. Familiarising yourself with the updated queuing system to avoid common mistakes.

