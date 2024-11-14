Play Brightcove video

Watch as businesses talk to ITV News' Kathy Wardle about the reopening of the Buttermarket

An historic marketplace in Redruth has been transformed into a modern food hall, events and shopping hub, following a multi-million pound makeover.

The Buttermarket project has been completed by Community Interest Company Redruth Revival following a two-year renovation costing £4 million.

The kitchen lineup includes six new eateries all in the same courtyard space, including Penryn based Bango Kitchen.

Jonathan Bray, General Manager of the Buttermarket Redruth said: “It’s great to see our kitchens settling into their new homes now the building work is complete.

"The Buttermarket has been in the works for several years; initial fundraising to purchase the dilapidated courtyard began way back in 2017."

Inside The Buttermarket Credit: The Buttermarket

The Buttermarket project has seen a vital cash injection into Redruth’s high street, restoring the Grade II listed, at risk properties found on Station Hill and Alma Place.

Vicki Kent, Heritage Development Trust Project Manager at Redruth Revival, said: "Redruth Revival’s goal is to contribute to the development of a strong, sustainable, and socially inclusive economy in Redruth that will benefit our communities and our businesses.

" The Buttermarket is the first property we have refurbished, and the hope is its success will generate profit which in turn can be used to save and re-purpose another of our town's historic buildings."

The project was backed by funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Architectural Heritage Fund, Historic England and Cornwall Council through the High Street Heritage Action Zone programme.

Jonathan Bray added: "This project is for the people of Redruth, organised by those passionate about the town and giving it a new lease of life - we can’t wait to re-establish the Buttermarket as the jewel in the crown of Redruth."

Other food outlets at the site include Cowgirls, Little Ears, Cath’s Cornish Kitchen, The Jar, and Earth and Soul, along with Earle's Bar.

Entry to The Buttermarket is free, and details on opening times and events will be announced on the project’s social media feeds and website.

The Buttermarket can be accessed from a new entrance lobby on Alma Place, via a public walkway through the site on Station Hill, from the Fair Meadow car park or just off Fore Street via Market Way.