Two people have been charged in connection to an incident that saw an "orange substance" thrown at Stonehenge.

Rajan Naidu, 73, and Niamh Lynch, 22, were arrested after the Neolithic structure on Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire was attacked on 19 June 2024.

Environmental campaign group Just Stop Oil later revealed the pair's identities.

Both have now been charged with destroying or damaging an ancient protected monument, and intentionally or recklessly causing a public nuisance.

The oldest stones making up Stonehenge are believed to date back to 2500BC though there remains much mystery about how the stones came to be on Salisbury Plain, as well as why the circle was constructed.

Naidu, from Birmingham, and Lynch, from Bedford, have been bailed and both will appear at Salisbury Magistrates' Court on 13 December.

Sophie Stevens, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS Wessex said: "The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Wiltshire Police to charge Naidu Rajan and Niamh Lynch with offences related to damage caused to the protected monument Stonehenge on 19 June 2024.

"They will appear at Salisbury Magistrates’ Court on 13 December 2024 for a first hearing.

"I would like to remind all concerned that there are active criminal proceedings against these individuals, and they have the right to a fair trial.

"There must be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online that may in any way prejudice these proceedings."