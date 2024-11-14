An investigation has been launched after a girl was allegedly forced into a car in Wincanton.

The girl, believed to be in her mid-to-late-teens was seen being followed by a car near the junction of The Batch and Shadwell Lane on the evening of Tuesday 12 November.

Avon and Somerset Police say the car's driver then left the vehicle and chased the girl along Shadwell Lane, before she was seen being forced into the car which was then driven off.

The man is said to be white, aged in his early 20s, of medium build and slightly taller than the girl. He is thought to have had light brown hair that fell below his ears.

The car is described as a dark-coloured, five-door hatchback and it is believed there were multiple people inside it at the time.

Neighbourhood Inspector Rose Green said: "This incident will understandably cause significant concern and a thorough investigation is already well underway to fully establish the circumstances and ensure the girl is safe.

"Officers have been carrying out enquiries in the area today, including reviewing CCTV footage, and we would encourage anyone who witnessed anything or who has any information to come forward."

Anyone who has any information is being urged to contact the force by calling 101 and quoting reference 5224298898.

