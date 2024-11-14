Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment protestors manage to successfully stop workers from unloading a planter

Local people opposed to plans for a residential scheme designed to improve air pollution in Bristol have managed to successfully halt a planned road closure.

Residents woke up to find contractors arriving to install planters that would block off Marsh Lane in Barton Hill, on the morning of Thursday 14 November.

A group of about half a dozen women, who are opposed to the East Bristol Liveable Neighbourhood (EBLN) pilot scheme, rushed outside with placards and stood in the road - refusing to move for the workers.

Despite having lifted the planter off the bed of a lorry, contractors were unable to place it down on the junction with Avonvale Road - eventually having to give up and return it to the truck.

The work was the second phase of the EBLN scheme, which has generated protest from some members of the community in East Bristol.

Workers explained that they were just trying to do their job, but the women said they were prepared to stay in the road all day to stop it being closed.

They also held banners with slogans such as 'access needed for all' and 'keep streets open'.

Melissa said the scheme would run the area "into the ground." Credit: ITV News

Melissa Topping is a resident who protests the EBLN scheme and said: "A few us of managed to get out here and block them off from being able to block our roads off.

"Sadly this is going to close our area down, it's going to run it into the ground.

"It's taking away people's access routes, access to the doctors, service routes, everything, so we need to fight it to keep our routes open."

Tom Cuthbertson is a resident who believes the scheme would have helped improve pollution Credit: ITV News

However, not everyone agrees. Resident Tom Cuthbertson said: "We do need to close roads.

"Closing roads works to achieve the results this sort of scheme intends to achieve of reducing dependence on cars and encouraging people to walk and cycle more by making the streets safer, less congested, less busy, less rat-running through residential streets.

"There are lessons in terms of the way it's been communicated and consulted with people but it's still a good thing for it to happen."

Bristol City Council has been contacted for a comment.