South West Water has pleaded guilty to a number of charges relating to illegal water discharges and breaching environmental permits.

A representative of the water company appeared before Plymouth Magistrates' Court, where they admitted five offences relating to incidents in Plymouth and Polperro.

It means the company will now be sentenced for the offences, and the case has been adjourned until a later date for this.

The offences:

South West Water (SWW) admitted releasing "the discharge of poisonous, noxious or polluting matter, namely untreated sewage" not in accordance with its permit at Hooe Lake Pumping Station in Plystock, Plymouth between 27 August 2020 and 2 September 2020.

It also admitted breaching its environmental permit by discharging raw sewage from the pumping station "when the flow passed forward was not equal or greater than the overflow setting indicated due to rainfall or snowmelt".

SWW also admitted releasing untreated water into Polperro Harbour not in accordance with its permit between 24 and the 27 August 2019.

It pleaded guilty to discharging "into inland freshwaters of poisonous, noxious or polluting matter" at Budshead creek in Plymouth between the 27 and 29 August 2020.

Finally, it admitted a second count of the previous offence, but taking place on 6 September 2020.