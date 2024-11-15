Play Brightcove video

Watch as the families of Max Dixon and Mason Risk talk of their heartbreak outside Bristol Crown Court

The families of two teenagers who were stabbed to death in Bristol have spoken for the first time since five people were found guilty of their murders.

Max Dixon, 16, and Mason Rist, 15, were attacked with machetes just metres away from Mason's door on 27 January 2024. Five people, including three teenagers, have now been convicted for their murders.

Leanne Ekland, the mother of Max Dixon, spoke outside Bristol Crown Court following the guilty verdicts on 15 November.

Leanne said: "The last six weeks have been emotionally draining. Today's outcome doesn't change the fact that two families go home without their boys. But we can now hopefully begin to process and remember them both and the happy memories both families have of Max and Mason.

"There are no words to express how thankful I am to everyone, I will be forever grateful for them. I just wish I didn't have to be here today".

Leanne with her son, Max Dixon, who she paid tribute to as "full of life" and a "big character". Credit: Avon and Somerset Police.

In a statement, Max's family added: "Max was a big character with a happy and joyful look on life. He was funny, kind and caring. He was a huge part of the family and was very popular among his friends. He was full of life and had such a cheeky side, but was always respectful.

"Max and Mason have known each other since nursery school and have always been in the same classes. We often joked it was a funny friendship as they were both so different but they bounced off each other and brought out the best in each other.

"We will miss everything about him. We are broken without him but he would want us to carry on and he wouldn’t want anyone to be down".

Mason Rist's family: 'He was just so lovely and innocent - it is impossible to put into words how we feel'

Mason Rist's uncle, David Knight, also read out a statement on behalf of the family outside Bristol Crown Court.

He said: "Our family is like a jigsaw puzzle and, with the loss of Mason, it is like a part of our jigsaw is gone forever and will never be complete.

"Mason was a quiet boy who would never hurt a fly. He was just so lovely and innocent.

"It is impossible to put into words how we feel. This whole process has been incredibly hard and hearing what we have heard, what happened to him, it is horrible to think about Mason’s last moments.

"These animals took away our son, brother, nephew, uncle and grandchild and we must now navigate the rest of our lives without our missing puzzle piece".

Mason Rist with his mother Nikki and his cousin Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

He went on to thank the police liaison officers, the prosecutor and his team, the CPS, the jury and the public.

In a statement given to the police, the family of Mason Rist added: "From the bottom of our hearts, we want to thank everyone who worked so hard on this case.

"The investigation team for being so hard-working and dedicated - we appreciate it wasn’t easy working endless hours and under pressure but it is because of you we got this result.

"The family wouldn’t have been able to get through this unbearable time without having the best family liaison officers assigned to us.

"They have gone above and beyond to ensure we are always updated, guided and supported throughout this awful process".