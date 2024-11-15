The lead detective who investigated the case of two best friends murdered in Bristol says their deaths will “leave a lasting mark” on the city.

Max Dixon, 16, and Mason Rist, 15, were set upon by four people armed with knives in January this year. It is now known to have been a case of mistaken identity.

Their killers, driven by Antony Snook, went “hunting” around the city hellbent on revenge after a property in Hartcliffe was damaged.

The group travelled to Knowle West where they stumbled upon Max and Mason, jumped out of the car, and attacked.

Max and Mason’s injuries took just 33 seconds to inflict but were impossible to survive.

Antony Snook, 45, Riley Tolliver, 18, and three boys aged 15, 16 and 17, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were jointly found guilty of Max and Mason’s murders on 15 November following a lengthy trial at Bristol Crown Court.

Detective Supt Gary Haskins, who has led the Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT) for five years and headed up the investigation for Avon and Somerset Police described the case as like “no other”.

Friends Mason Rist and Max Dixon Credit: Family handout/Avon and Somerset Police/PA

A total of 238 police officers and staff were involved in the investigation, with even more forensic scientists, paramedics and medical professionals helping to piece the puzzle of what happened that night together.

Police visited more than 300 addresses, took 468 statements and received 113 intelligence reports. They interviewed 45 people and submitted 5,819 documents to the court.

Det Supt Haskins told ITV News Max and Mason were “but metres away from safety” when they were killed.

“They were going about their business - being friends - on the pavement when they were attacked.

“They probably didn't know they were going to be attacked even when the vehicle stopped.

“Sadly, on realising what was about to happen, they ran, and then upon running away from their attackers sustained injuries that nobody could [survive].”

Det Supt Haskins described the group as going out “hunting” down their victims before attacking at random.

“I have no words to justify what took place,” Det Supt Haskins said. “It’s just a tragic, awful loss.”

Antony Snook Credit: Avon and Somerset Police.

Snook did not leave his vehicle during the attack itself, but the entire group were found guilty of both murders by way of joint enterprise.

DS Haskins explained that while Snook did not inflict the boys’ wounds, he “facilitated” the attack.

“Snook is the adult,” he said. “He could have made the decision not to not to carry them across the city.

“Snook drove them across the city in his own vehicle. They were all armed, and armed with significant weapons. It was obvious to all that there was going to be a confrontation of some sort.

“With those weapons that were involved, there was no positive outcome to come of that.”

Bristolian Gary Haskins has been a detective for 21 of his 28-year policing career. He has investigated many murders, including the homicides of baby Aya Parker, Fred Burge and Sarah Ashwell.

He described sitting with the families of Max and Mason every day throughout the trial.

A tribute on the big screen for Mason Rist and Max Dixon during a Bristol City match at Ashton Gate Credit: Bradley Collyer/PA

“Their parents have now witnessed that CCTV [of the murders],” DS Haskins said.

“I've been humbled by the way in which they've conducted themselves, their bravery, their courage as parents.

“They've witnessed things that parents should never, and yet they still continue to provide that humbling response to what they see. And that’s a testament to those two children, the family around them.”

DS Haskins said he wants everyone to understand that “no good” comes with carrying weapons.

He said: “I always say in my role, when I sadly have to meet a family, I always say ‘I wish you never had to meet me’.

“That will continue, I’m not naive but legislation has changed. Legislation has changed to prohibit the sale.

“We've talked about the tragedy of Max and Mason. Should they be a legacy? Let's try it, as parents, as communities. Let's try to stop this from happening in our city and other cities around the country.”