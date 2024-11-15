Five people have been found guilty of murdering two best friends in a machete attack in Bristol in a case of mistaken identity.

Max Dixon, 16, and Mason Rist, 15, were attacked with “fearsome weapons” just a few metres away from Mason’s front door.

Their injuries took just 33 seconds to inflict, but were unsurvivable. They were both declared dead in hospital within hours of the 27 January attack.

Five people - two adult men and three teenage boys - have now been found guilty of their murders following a lengthy trial at Bristol Crown Court.

They are: 45-year-old Antony Snook, 18-year-old Riley Tolliver and three teenagers aged 15, 16 and 17. The youngest teenagers cannot be named due to their age.

The jury heard the group set off on a “joint mission” for “revenge” that night after a property in Hartcliffe was damaged at around 10pm that night.

Driven by Snook, they travelled to Knowle West - which the court heard had a “rivalry” with the Hartcliffe area.

The group were armed with machetes and a screwdriver and it was not long before they stumbled upon Max and Mason. It was a Saturday night and the friends had met at Mason’s home in Ilminster Avenue.

The four teenagers, wrongly believing they’d found those responsible for the Hartcliffe incident, got out of the Audi A2 and attacked.

It took just 33 seconds for Max and Mason to suffer fatal stab wounds. The teens then got back into the Audi and Snook drove them away.

Max and Mason’s murders sent shockwaves through the city of Bristol, with both boys described as kind and loving young men.

Mason’s family described as a “precious” son, brother, grandson, nephew, uncle and cousin who was a “kind” and “gentle soul”. He was a proud Liverpool FC supporter and loved his Playstation.

Max’s family say he was a “respectful”, “fun” and “cheeky” boy, describing him as a “loyal friend, kind grandchild, loving nephew and annoying brother”.